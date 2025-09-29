Monday, September 29, 2025
Four-Seasons-Telluride-CO
Located in Mountain Village, Colo., Four Seasons Resort and Residences will feature 26 private residences, 43 hotel residences and 52 hotel guest rooms. (Image credit: Binyan Studios)
Merrimac Ventures, Fort Partners Break Ground on $1B Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride in Colorado

by Amy Works

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, COLO. — Merrimac Ventures and Fort Partners have broken ground on the $1 billion Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride and closed on a construction financing package for the project. Slated for completion in 2028, construction is underway and more than 30 percent of the property’s inventory is already sold. Situated on 4.4 acres in Mountain Village, the project is backed by the successful closing on the land and a $417 million construction loan from J.P. Morgan, with additional financing from CanAm Enterprises. Merrimac and Fort Partners worked with the Town of Mountain Village, Telluride Ski and Golf and TMVOA to secure the land and bring the project to life.

The development will feature 26 private residences ranging from two to five bedrooms, 43 hotel residences ranging from one to four bedrooms and 52 hotel guest rooms. Residences will offer floor-to-ceiling windows, terraces and in-home oxygenation systems. Penthouses will offer private terraces and outdoor spa pools. Resort amenities will include ski-in/ski-out access, ski valet and private lockers, a fitness center, spa and recovery center, an indoor lap pool, an outdoor hot tub, underground parking and a private residents’ club.

The project team includes Olson Kundig as architect and Clements Design as interior designer. Bill Fandel of Compass and Brian O’Neill of Telluride Properties are handling sales for the property.

