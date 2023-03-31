Merritt Acquires 16 Acres to Expand Imeson Landing Business Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Merritt Properties has acquired 16 acres for the expansion of the company’s Imeson Landing Business Park in Jacksonville. Three additional flex/light buildings comprising 114,500 square feet will be built at the site, with construction scheduled to begin in 2024. Upon completion, the development, which is located at the corner of Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway, will total 380,700 square feet across eight buildings.

Merritt was self-represented by Bobby Lanigan and Pat Franklin, and Luke Pope of JLL represented the land seller in the transaction. Preleasing is currently underway. Nine tenants have signed leases ranging in size from 3,000 to 29,000 square feet at the development thus far.