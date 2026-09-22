Merritt Breaks Ground on Third Phase of North Jacksonville Industrial Park

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Merritt Properties has broken ground on Phase III of Imeson Landing Business Park in north Jacksonville. The new phase will comprise three shallow-bay industrial buildings totaling 126,500 square feet. The new buildings will be situated across the road from the first two phases of Imeson Landing, which total 266,200 square feet across five buildings.

Buildings 600, 700 and 800 will feature 16- and 18-foot clear heights, rear-loaded docks, 90- to 100-foot truck courts and move-in ready incubator spaces to support small, growing businesses. Merritt and general contractor ARCO/Design Build plan to deliver Phase III in second-quarter 2027. The Baltimore-based developer has tapped Ross Crabtree and Luke Pope of JLL to handle leasing at Imeson Landing’s third phase.