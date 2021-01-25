Merritt Buys Land in Northern Virginia, Plans Spec Industrial Development

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

STAFFORD, VA. — Merritt Properties has purchased 28 acres in Stafford with plans to develop Merritt at Austin Ridge, an industrial campus featuring five light industrial buildings spanning 54,500 to 113,775 square feet each. The Ashburn, Va.-based developer expects to break ground on the project in the third quarter as site plans are still being finalized. The park is expected to offer clear heights from 18 to 32 feet, as well as rear-loaded docks, drive-in capabilities, Interstate 95 visibility and free surface parking.

Preleasing is underway, and Merritt expects to deliver the property during the second quarter of 2022. Merritt Construction Services, the construction division of Merritt Cos., will manage the project’s construction. Merritt at Austin Ridge will be the developer’s second spec project in Stafford County, joining Merritt Business Park at Quantico Corporate Center that broke ground in October 2020.