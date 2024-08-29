Merritt Properties Acquires 200,328 SF Office Park in Jacksonville for Industrial Conversion

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Merritt Properties has acquired a five-building, single-story office park located at 5022 Gate Parkway in Jacksonville for $19.6 million. Karl Johnston and Traci Jenks of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Boston-based Taurus Investment Group, in the transaction.

Formerly known as The Meridian at Deerwood, the newly acquired property has been renamed Merritt at Gate Parkway and is being converted to light industrial use. Plans are already underway to enhance the property by installing drive-in docks and further upgrading the facilities to meet modern industrial standards.

Situated within St. Johns Town Center, the 200,328-square-foot park is located directly off J. Turner Butler Boulevard in south Duval County. Space is available beginning at 3,500 square feet. Merritt at Gate Parkway’s existing tenants include DB Structured Products and MMI.

Since entering the market in 2021, Merritt Properties’ Jacksonville portfolio now exceeds 500,000 square feet.