REBusinessOnline

Merritt Properties Acquires 51 Acres in Durham to Build Four-Building Industrial Park

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

The buildings within TW Crossing in Durham, N.C., will offer 18- to 24-foot ceiling heights, 110- to 180-foot truck courts, dock-high and drive-in doors and free surface parking.

DURHAM, N.C. — Merritt Properties has acquired 51 acres in Durham for Merritt TW Crossing, a planned four-building, 282,400-square-foot industrial park near Research Triangle Park. Merritt expects to deliver the asset in the fourth quarter of this year. The four buildings will range in size from 36,120 to 106,100 square feet. The land is situated at 3100 S. Miami Blvd., seven miles south of downtown Durham. The buildings will offer 18- to 24-foot ceiling heights, 110- to 180-foot truck courts, dock-high and drive-in doors and free surface parking. Merritt Construction Services is the general contractor. Ann-Stewart Patterson and Austin Nagy of CBRE | Raleigh will handle leasing efforts on behalf of the owner.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  