Merritt Properties Acquires 51 Acres in Durham to Build Four-Building Industrial Park

The buildings within TW Crossing in Durham, N.C., will offer 18- to 24-foot ceiling heights, 110- to 180-foot truck courts, dock-high and drive-in doors and free surface parking.

DURHAM, N.C. — Merritt Properties has acquired 51 acres in Durham for Merritt TW Crossing, a planned four-building, 282,400-square-foot industrial park near Research Triangle Park. Merritt expects to deliver the asset in the fourth quarter of this year. The four buildings will range in size from 36,120 to 106,100 square feet. The land is situated at 3100 S. Miami Blvd., seven miles south of downtown Durham. The buildings will offer 18- to 24-foot ceiling heights, 110- to 180-foot truck courts, dock-high and drive-in doors and free surface parking. Merritt Construction Services is the general contractor. Ann-Stewart Patterson and Austin Nagy of CBRE | Raleigh will handle leasing efforts on behalf of the owner.