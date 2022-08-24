Merritt Properties Acquires Industrial Park in Metro Richmond for $41.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

Crescent Business Center is situated along I-95 on 20 acres in Ashland, Va., The five-building industrial park also features an additional 19 acres for future development.

ASHLAND, VA. — Merritt Properties has acquired Crescent Business Center, a five-building industrial park totaling 262,256 square feet in Ashland, about 10 miles north of Richmond. An affiliate of Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc. doing business as Crescent Business Center LC sold the asset for $41.3 million. Eric Robison of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller in the transaction. Crescent Business Center is situated along I-95 on 20 acres and features an additional 19 acres for future development. The park was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Trane U.S., Electronic Systems, Motion Industries and Sunbelt Rentals.