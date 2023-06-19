Monday, June 19, 2023
Construction of the first phase of White Marsh Interchange Park is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.
Merritt Properties Begins Construction on 750,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

WHITE MARSH, MD. — Merritt Properties has begun construction on White Marsh Interchange Park, a 750,000-square-foot industrial project located at 10301 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh, roughly 17 miles outside Baltimore. Upon completion, the development will comprise nine one-story buildings situated on 56 acres. The first phase of the project will include three buildings totaling 235,000 square feet. The buildings will feature 20- to 32-foot clear heights, truck courts with rear-loaded docks and drive-in capabilities and parking with trailer storage. Merritt Construction Services will manage the construction, the first phase of which is scheduled for completion next spring. Merritt acquired the land for the project in 2021.

