Merritt Properties Breaks Ground on 150-Acre Industrial Park Near Raleigh-Durham Airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Merritt Properties has broken ground on the first phase of RDU Business Park, a 150-acre light industrial development located at 2040-2060 Seagirt Ave. in Morrisville, about three miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The project will be situated in the jurisdiction of the city of Cary, N.C.

Phase I, which is set for completion in late 2027, will span 31 acres and comprise three single-story buildings totaling 201,250 square feet. All three buildings will include 18- or 24-foot clear heights, rear-loading docks, drive-in capabilities, 30- and 40-foot column spacing and surface parking. Two buildings will share a 150-foot truck court, while the third will feature a dedicated 110-foot truck court.

At full build-out, RDU Business Park will comprise 13 single-story buildings spanning 790,527 square feet. Merritt Properties is handling the leasing assignment at the park internally.