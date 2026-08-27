Thursday, August 27, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Vertical construction is underway at RDU Business Park. Phase I will feature three single-story buildings spanning 201,250 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Merritt Properties Breaks Ground on 150-Acre Industrial Park Near Raleigh-Durham Airport

by John Nelson

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Merritt Properties has broken ground on the first phase of RDU Business Park, a 150-acre light industrial development located at 2040-2060 Seagirt Ave. in Morrisville, about three miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The project will be situated in the jurisdiction of the city of Cary, N.C.

Phase I, which is set for completion in late 2027, will span 31 acres and comprise three single-story buildings totaling 201,250 square feet.  All three buildings will include 18- or 24-foot clear heights, rear-loading docks, drive-in capabilities, 30- and 40-foot column spacing and surface parking. Two buildings will share a 150-foot truck court, while the third will feature a dedicated 110-foot truck court.

At full build-out, RDU Business Park will comprise 13 single-story buildings spanning 790,527 square feet. Merritt Properties is handling the leasing assignment at the park internally.

You may also like

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $28M in Financing for...

Bonaventure Begins Construction on $93.3M Apartment Development in...

Woodfield to Develop 320-Unit Apartment Community in Brookhaven,...

JLL Arranges Sale of Open-Air Retail Center in...

Venture West Group Sells Innovation Park in Oro...

Packaging Manufacturer, Recycler Signs 141,540 SF Industrial Lease...

Partnership Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in North...

Boyle Construction Underway on Adaptive Reuse Project in...

Devli Real Estate Buys 67,000 SF Industrial Flex...