Merritt Properties Buys 142 Acres Near Raleigh, Plans to Build Industrial Park

CARY, N.C. — Merritt Properties has bought 142 acres in Cary for $9 million with plans to build Merritt RDU Business Park, a 738,750-square-foot industrial park. The transaction includes three parcels. Construction is expected to begin early 2023. The seller of the land was not disclosed.

Merritt RDU Business Park will span up to 13 single-story buildings ranging from 8,400 to 108,225 square feet. The industrial park will offer clear heights from 18 to 32 feet, leasable bays starting at 1,500 square feet, traditional rear-loaded docks and drive-in capabilities and free surface parking. The first phase of the project will include three buildings on the western side of the site, near the corner of Nelson and Pleasant Grove Church roads. The park will be located three miles from RDU International Airport, and will be close to Interstates 540 and 40, as well as US Highway 70.

The project will be Merritt’s’ sixth speculative industrial project in the state, as well as the company’s largest North Carolina project since 2020. Merritt has nearly 2 million square feet of leasable space that is developed, proposed or under construction across five other projects in the Triangle area.