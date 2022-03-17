REBusinessOnline

Merritt Properties Buys 142 Acres Near Raleigh, Plans to Build Industrial Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Merritt

Merritt RDU Business Park will span up to 13 single-story buildings ranging from 8,400 to 108,225 square feet.

CARY, N.C. — Merritt Properties has bought 142 acres in Cary for $9 million with plans to build Merritt RDU Business Park, a 738,750-square-foot industrial park. The transaction includes three parcels. Construction is expected to begin early 2023. The seller of the land was not disclosed.

Merritt RDU Business Park will span up to 13 single-story buildings ranging from 8,400 to 108,225 square feet. The industrial park will offer clear heights from 18 to 32 feet, leasable bays starting at 1,500 square feet, traditional rear-loaded docks and drive-in capabilities and free surface parking. The first phase of the project will include three buildings on the western side of the site, near the corner of Nelson and Pleasant Grove Church roads. The park will be located three miles from RDU International Airport, and will be close to Interstates 540 and 40, as well as US Highway 70.

The project will be Merritt’s’ sixth speculative industrial project in the state, as well as the company’s largest North Carolina project since 2020. Merritt has nearly 2 million square feet of leasable space that is developed, proposed or under construction across five other projects in the Triangle area.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  