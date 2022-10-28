Merritt Properties Buys Land in Jacksonville for 158,400 SF Industrial Development

The 16-acre business park in Jacksonville will feature four single-story, flex/light industrial buildings ranging from 21,600 to 57,600 square feet.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Merritt Properties has acquired 16 acres off of First Coast Expressway in Jacksonville for the development of a business park comprising 158,400 square feet. The development will feature four single-story, flex/light industrial buildings ranging from 21,600 to 57,600 square feet. Construction is slated to begin before the end of this year, with the first phase including three buildings along Armstrong Lane.