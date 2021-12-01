REBusinessOnline

Merritt Properties Completes Redevelopment of 98,640 SF Office Building in Hunt Valley, Maryland

Schilling Green III

Located at 226 Schilling Circle, Schilling Green III is a three-story office building that features a community lounge, outdoor patio and surface parking.

HUNT VALLEY, MD. — Merritt Properties has completed the speculative redevelopment of Schilling Green III, a 98,640-square-foot office building in Hunt Valley, about 17.9 miles north of Baltimore. Merritt aims for the project to achieve LEED Silver certification and fully open by late February 2022.

Located at 226 Schilling Circle, Schilling Green III is a three-story office building that features a community lounge, outdoor patio and surface parking. The property was formerly home to McCormick & Co., a Hunt Valley, Md.-based spice and seasoning company. Now, University of Maryland Orthopaedics has signed on as the building’s first tenant and will move into 16,800 square feet of first-floor space for the use of medical offices, 16 exam rooms and a physical therapy center. The medical practice is relocating from Timonium, a city north of Baltimore.

The Schilling Green III project completes Merritt’s Class A campus development at Schilling, which includes neighboring properties Schilling Green I and Schilling Green II. Schilling Green I and II are both LEED Platinum-certified buildings. The Schilling Green business park provides amenities such as an onsite fitness center, community lounge and an outdoor courtyard.

