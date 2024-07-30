Tuesday, July 30, 2024
42 Crossing offers traditional warehouse space, as well as incubator warehouses that are ideally sized for tenants needing 1,800 to 3,600 square feet of small-bay space.
Merritt Properties Delivers 213,800 SF Industrial Park in Garner, North Carolina

by John Nelson

GARNER, N.C. — Merritt Properties has delivered 42 Crossing, a three-building industrial park in the Raleigh suburb of Garner that spans 213,800 square feet. Situated on 22 acres near I-40 and I-540, the park’s facilities feature 18- to 24-foot clear heights, rear-loaded docks and drive-in capabilities.

42 Crossing also offers incubator warehouses that are ideal for companies seeking 1,800 to 3,600 square feet of small-bay industrial space. These move-in ready facilities include two offices, a bathroom, a climate-controlled warehouse and at-grade drive-in access.

Committed tenants at 42 Crossing include Quartz America (12,629 square feet); C. E Gandee (1,800 square feet); The Spa Haus (1,800 square feet); Choufani & Bailey Roofing (1,800 square feet); Fibrezone USA (1,800 square feet); Dock, Door, & Grille Solutions (1,800 square feet); JMO Import Automotive (1,800 square feet); Konecranes (1,800 square feet); and Pickles and Play (18,350 square feet), marking the company’s third indoor pickleball facility at a Merritt property.

