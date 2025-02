JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Merritt Properties has fully leased the second phase of Imeson Landing Business Park, an industrial park in Jacksonville that will span nearly 400,000 square feet upon completion. The first two phases of Imeson Landing house 24 tenants whose spaces range from 3,000 to 30,000 square feet in size.

Merritt is planning to soon launch Phase III, which will add 120,000 square feet of new industrial space to the park along Zoo Parkway.