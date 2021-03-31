Merritt Properties Purchases Former GM Facility in Metro Baltimore for $34.5M, Plans Industrial Redevelopment

WHITE MARSH, MD. — Merritt Properties has purchased 10301 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh for $34.5 million. The property is a former GM Baltimore Global Propulsions Systems site that opened in 2000 to produce transmissions and electric motors before it closed in 2019. Bo Cashman and Jonathan Beard of CBRE represented the unnamed seller in the transaction.

Located off Interstate I-95 near Interstate 695, the 56-acre project will be known as White Marsh Interchange Park. White Marsh Interchange Park is located within Merritt’s Baltimore County east portfolio, which has been 97 percent occupied since 2016.

Baltimore-based Merritt Properties plans to construct up to nine, one-story buildings totaling approximately 750,000 square feet, which will create space for 50 to 100 businesses, leasing from 2,700 to 50,000 square feet or more. The company anticipates that these businesses will provide jobs for 1,200 to 1,500 people.

Merritt Construction Services, the construction division of Merritt Cos., will manage future construction.