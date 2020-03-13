Merritt Properties Signs Tenant to 137,350 SF Lease Within Industrial Park in Northern Virginia

Merritt expects to deliver the property in April and the tenant expects to move in this summer.

MANASSAS, VA. — Merritt Properties has signed an undisclosed e-retailer to a full-building, 137,350-square-foot lease within I-66 Business Park, a six-building property in Manassas. Merritt expects to deliver the property in April and the tenant expects to move in this summer. Tony Russo and Diane Drobia of CBRE represented the developer and the full-building user in the lease transaction. When complete, the six buildings on the property will range in size from 30,600 to 137,350 square feet. Michael Larkin of Merritt says the company will begin construction on the sixth and final building in April and expect to deliver it in the third quarter of this year. The building will span 97,200 square feet. At full build-out, I-66 Business Park will comprise 596,900 square feet. To date, the property is 83 percent leased to 11 tenants. The buildings offer 18- to 32-foot clear heights. Each property is rear loaded and provides dock and drive-in capabilities. Situated along Interstate 66, I-66 Business Park is located 28 miles west of Washington, D.C.