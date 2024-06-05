Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Merritt Properties delivered Phase I of White Marsh Interchange Park, which totals 235,900 square feet across three buildings, in late May.
Merritt Properties Signs Three Industrial Tenants to Join White Marsh Interchange Park in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

WHITE MARSH, MD. — Merritt Properties has signed three new tenants to join Phase I of White Marsh Interchange Park, an industrial park underway in the Baltimore suburb of White Marsh. Phase I, which totals 235,900 square feet across three buildings, was delivered in late May.

Restaurant Depot, a national wholesale foodservice supplier, has signed a 60,000-square-foot lease; Dill Dinkers, a pickleball operator, has signed a 24,400-square-foot lease; and Sensi Auto, an automotive solutions provider, has secured a 6,560-square-foot lease.

Situated on 56 acres near I-95, Phase I of White Marsh Interchange Park features buildings with clear heights ranging from 20 to 32 feet, truck courts, rear-loaded docks and drive-in capabilities. Merritt Construction Services, Merritt’s construction division, will be responsible for the build-out of all three tenants’ spaces. At completion, White Marsh Interchange Park will span 750,000 square feet across nine buildings.

