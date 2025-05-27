Mesa Capital Breaks Ground on Apartment Community Near Tallahassee

BRADFORDVILLE, FLA. — Mesa Capital Partners has broken ground on The Bradbury at Bannerman Village, an apartment community located on a 14-acre site in Bradfordville, a city located north of downtown Tallahassee. The property will be located at Bannerman and Bull Headley roads within the Bannerman Village master-planned community.

Situated near a Publix and the Landon Hill for-sale homes, The Bradbury will comprise two-story carriage homes and three-story walk-up buildings. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, sundry market, resort-style pool with grilling stations, dog park, EV charging stations and garage parking.

Cadence Bank and SouthState Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing to Mesa Capital Partners for the project, which will begin leasing in mid-2026 and be fully delivered in early 2027. The design-build team includes general contractor The Crown Group and architect The Coursey Group.