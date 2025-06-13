Mesa Capital Partners Acquires 260-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Atlanta-based Mesa Capital Partners has acquired The Julington, a 260-unit luxury apartment community located in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville. Constructed in 2023 by RISE Development, the complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging in size from 765 square feet to 1,426 square feet. The property features elevator-serviced units, as well as resident amenities such as private coworking spaces, a resort-style pool deck, pet spa and Zen garden. Walker & Dunlop’s Atlanta office arranged the financing for the acquisition. The sales price was not disclosed. Pegasus Residential will oversee day-to-day management of the property.