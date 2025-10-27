Monday, October 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
sutton-row-woodstock
Sutton Row in Woodstock, Ga., will offer 290 apartments upon completion. (Photo courtesy of English & Associates)
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Mesa Capital Partners Breaks Ground on 290-Unit Sutton Row Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

by Abby Cox

WOODSTOCK, GA. — Mesa Capital Partners has broken ground on Sutton Row, a 290-unit apartment community located in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock. Cadence Bank and Atlantic Union Bank are providing construction financing for the development. The project team comprises Focus Design Interiors (interior designer), English & Associates (architect) and Tri-Bridge Residential (general contractor).

Amenities at Sutton Row will include a multi-story clubhouse with a resident coffee bar and market, coworking lounge with private conference space and a fitness center that features a yoga studio and spin room. Residents will also have the chance to enjoy various outdoor spaces such as a resort-style swimming pool, covered pavilion with grilling stations and direct access to the future Cherokee County multiuse trail. Leasing is expected to begin in late 2026, with full completion scheduled for 2027.

You may also like

Knott Realty Group Completes Two Baltimore County Industrial...

Whole Foods Market Daily Shop Opens Fourth Location...

Colliers Arranges 80,000 SF Office Lease in Kennesaw,...

Waterton, NRP Group Acquire Las Vegas Site for...

JLL Secures $19.5M Refinancing for Villas Las Mandarinas...

Associated Bank Provides $21.1M Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion...

Inland, Devon Complete 85,330 SF Self-Storage Redevelopment in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of Multifamily...

Orlando’s Suburbs Show Strength With Big Office Deals,...