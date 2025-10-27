Mesa Capital Partners Breaks Ground on 290-Unit Sutton Row Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

WOODSTOCK, GA. — Mesa Capital Partners has broken ground on Sutton Row, a 290-unit apartment community located in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock. Cadence Bank and Atlantic Union Bank are providing construction financing for the development. The project team comprises Focus Design Interiors (interior designer), English & Associates (architect) and Tri-Bridge Residential (general contractor).

Amenities at Sutton Row will include a multi-story clubhouse with a resident coffee bar and market, coworking lounge with private conference space and a fitness center that features a yoga studio and spin room. Residents will also have the chance to enjoy various outdoor spaces such as a resort-style swimming pool, covered pavilion with grilling stations and direct access to the future Cherokee County multiuse trail. Leasing is expected to begin in late 2026, with full completion scheduled for 2027.