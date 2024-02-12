Monday, February 12, 2024
Big 5 Sporting Goods and Harbor Freight Tools are tenants at the 133,663-square-foot Mesa South Shopping Center in Mesa, Ariz. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
Mesa South Center Receives $8M Acquisition Financing for Retail Property in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Mesa South Center LP has received $8 million in financing for the acquisition for Mesa South Shopping Center at 1230 S. Gilbert Road in Mesa. The borrower purchased the asset from an undisclosed seller for $15 million.

Mesa South Shopping Center features 133,663 square feet of retail space that was 85.3 percent occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include Big 5 Sporting Goods, Harbor Freight Tools and Dollar Tree. The property was originally built in the 1980s but has undergone renovation, including recent capital investments to the parking lot.

Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Bob Ybarra, Doug Birrell, Nick Santangelo and Jim Korinek of CBRE Capital Markets Debt and Structured Finance secured the 10-year loan through a correspondent life insurance company.

Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the sale transaction, while Maha Odeh-Arnold of Regal Properties represented Mesa South Center LP.

