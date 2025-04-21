Mesa West Capital Originates $134M Loan for Student Housing Community Near University of Georgia

ATHENS, GA. — Mesa Capital West has provided a $134 million loan to refinance Rambler Athens, a newly constructed, 750-bed student housing complex located adjacent to the University of Georgia in Athens. The four-year loan will refinance the existing construction loan for the property.

Harrison Reid of TSB Capital Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Austin-based developer LV Collective. Brian Hirsh and Jonah Sacks of Mesa Capital West’s Chicago office, alongside Russell Frahm from the firm’s New York office, originated the loan.

Situated along Broad Street, Rambler Athens was completed in August 2024. The residence offers 342 units across eight floors, ranging from studio to five-bedroom apartments. Amenities at the property include a resort-style pool and hot tub, sun deck with a Jumbotron, fitness center, saunas, workspaces and private study rooms, grilling area and a secured-access parking garage. Additionally, the ground floor includes an integrated coffeeshop, as well as a variety of study spaces.

Preleasing at the property is currently available for the 2025/2026 academic year.