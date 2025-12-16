Mesa West Capital Originates $30M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Newark, California

NEWARK, CALIF. — Mesa West Capital has provided a joint venture between Palisade Group and Pearlmark with $30 million in first mortgage debt for the acquisition, renovation and lease-up of 7411 Central Avenue, an industrial building in Newark. Built in 1998, the 143,000-square-foot property was fully vacant at the time of financing and acquisition. The property features a clear height of 24 feet, 33 dock-high doors, 12 grade-level doors and 310 parking stalls. David Pelaia and Josh Blank of JLL’s West Los Angeles office arranged the financing.