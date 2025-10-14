Mesa West Capital Originates $66.3M Refinancing of New Apartment Community in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Mesa West Capital has originated a $66.3 million loan for the refinancing of Nova at East Park Village, a newly constructed, 264-unit apartment community located at 10403 Via Parco Orienta in Orlando.

Brian Hahn, Russell Frahm and Brad McCarthy of Mesa West Capital’s New York team originated the floating-rate loan for the borrower, a joint venture led by Onicx Group. Kenny Cutler and Jesse Wright of JLL represented the borrower in the loan transaction.

Situated on a 10-acre site within Orlando’s Lake Nona submarket, Nova at East Park Village opened in August. The property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a pool with cabanas and a 24-hour fitness center. Locally based ZRS Management operates the garden-style community.