Mesa West Capital Originates $82.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Everett, Washington

EVERETT, WASH. — Mesa West Capital has originated an $82.5 million first mortgage loan to a joint venture between Harrison Street Asset Management and Security Properties to refinance Olin Fields, a garden-style multifamily property in Everett. Josh Westerberg and JJ McMahon of Mesa West Capital led the origination. Jesse Weber, Scott Williams and Kevin Coyle of CBRE’s San Francisco office arranged the five-year, non-recourse financing for the borrower.

Built on 16 acres, Olin Fields features 352 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across 21 residential buildings. Units feature in-unit washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, digital thermostats, quartz countertops, wood burning fireplaces and private patios in select units. Community amenities include a fitness center, indoor basketball court, indoor and outdoor pools, outdoor lounge with fire pits and barbecues, dog park, playground and 24-hour package lockers.

Since acquiring the asset in 2022, the sponsor has invested in exterior improvements and renovations to 76 units. A portion of the loan proceeds will be used to complete the remaining interior upgrades.