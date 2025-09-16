Mesa West Capital Provides $43.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Mesa West Capital has provided a joint venture between Alliance Residential and PCCP with $43.5 million in short-term, first mortgage debt to refinance Broadstone Los Feliz, a multifamily property located at 1800 N. New Hampshire in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood. Troy Tegeler, Trevor Breaux, Ryan Greer and CJ Connolly of CBRE arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan.

Built in 1986, Broadstone Los Feliz offers 134 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, a rooftop lounge and barbecue area, an indoor swimming pool and spa, a fitness center and electric vehicle charging stations. At the time of financing, the property was 95 percent occupied.

Since acquiring the asset in 2022, the owners have invested more than $1 million to upgrade the common areas and renovate the interiors of 33 units with hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and new wood-grain cabinets. The sponsor plans to renovate the remaining 45 units within the next two years.