Mesa West Capital Provides $50.4M Refinancing for Ames Apartments in Metro Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Mesa West Capital has provided a $50.4 million loan for the refinancing of The Ames, a new Class A apartment community located in Summerville, a suburb of Charleston. Walker Layne and Austin Sneed of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Woodfield Development, which delivered the 304-unit property in 2024. Pamir Niaz led Mesa West Capital’s New York-based origination team in the deal.

The Ames is located at 3800 Zephyr Road within the Nexton master-planned community and features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a resort-style pool with poolside cabanas and grilling stations, an outdoor amphitheater, resident lounge, fitness center, pickleball courts and a dog park.