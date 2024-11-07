Thursday, November 7, 2024
Hyatt Hotels operates Thompson Savannah, a 193-room upscale hotel situated on the south bank of the Savannah River.
Mesa West Capital Provides $50M Refinancing for Thompson Savannah Hotel

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Mesa West Capital has provided a $50 million loan for the refinancing of Thompson Savannah, a 193-room upscale hotel in Savannah that opened in August 2021. The hotel sits on the southern bank of the Savannah River at 201 Port St.

The borrower, a joint venture led by co-developers Regent Partners and Mariner Group, are using the five-year, non-recourse financing to take out the original construction loan. Hyatt Hotels operates Thompson Savannah, which features a signature restaurant, bakery, two bars, pool with private cabanas, fitness and wellness center and 11,000 square feet of meeting space.

Russell Frahm, Pamir Niaz and Jacob Rosen led Mesa West Capital’s New York-based origination team for the financing. Jared Kelso, Steve Michels and Lauren Greenberg of Berkadia’s Hotel and Hospitality Group in New York arranged the financing on behalf of Regent and Mariner, which developed the hotel in partnership with Cadre.

