Mesa West Capital Provides $52M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Westminster, Colorado

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Mesa West Capital has provided an affiliate of Crow Holdings Capital with $52 million in short-term, floating-rate first mortgage debt to refinance Canyon Reserve at the Ranch, an apartment community in Westminster. The property is located at 2890 W. 116th Place.

Built in 1984, the 17-building, garden-style asset was fully repositioned by the sponsor in 2022. Canyon Reserve at the Ranch features 256 one- and two-bedroom units with modern finishes, including stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in closets and private outdoor spaces. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor grilling area, fitness center and dog park.