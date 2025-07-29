Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Burton-House-Beverly-Hills-CA
Burton House Beverly Hills in West Los Angeles features 186 guest rooms, a fitness center and a 1,100-square-foot yoga and Pilates studio.
CaliforniaHospitalityLoansWestern

Mesa West Capital Provides $55M Refinancing for Burton House Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Mesa West Capital has provided an affiliate of Seaview Investors with $55 million in first mortgage debt to refinance Burton House Beverly Hills, a 186-room full-service hotel in West Los Angeles. Eastdil Secured arranged the five-year, nonrecourse financing.

Seaview, which has been an investment partner in the hotel since 2003, recently completed a $13.7 million renovation as part of a repositioning under Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio Hotels & Resorts brand. Improvements included the redesign of guest rooms, the development of the Emerald Lounge, a new dining and social concept, updated entrances, a revamped lobby, new fitness center and a 1,100-square-foot yoga and Pilates studio. The refinancing provides the sponsor time to continue driving operating performance under the new brand and to compete with other luxury hotels in the Beverly Hills market, according to Mesa West.

You may also like

Hawkins Completes 288-Unit Canyon Ridge Multifamily Property in...

IPA Brokers $14.4M Sale of Apartment Community in...

CBRE Negotiates Sales of Two Retail Ground Leases...

Canyon Partners Provides $106.3M Refinancing for 21-Story Apartment...

Institutional Investors Resume Activity Amid Stabilizing Conditions

Cambridge Realty Capital Provides HUD-Insured Loan for Assisted...

JLL Arranges $123M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn...

TMGOC Ventures Delivers 208-Room Moxy Hotel in Uptown...

Waterton Acquires 522-Unit AMLI Warner Center Apartments in...