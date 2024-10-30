Mesa West Capital Provides $57M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Property in Montvale, New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J. — Mesa West Capital has provided a $57 million loan for the refinancing of Thrive at Montvale, a 203-unit seniors housing community in Northern New Jersey. Thrive at Montvale features 88 independent living, 83 assisted living and 32 memory care units. Amenities include resident lounges, a beauty salon, multiple dining rooms, courtyards, a fitness center, physician’s office, theater and a pickleball court. The loan carried a five-year term and a floating interest rate. The borrower is a joint venture between AEW Capital Management, Atlanta-based owner-operator Thrive Senior Living and New Jersey-based Pike Construction.