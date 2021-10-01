REBusinessOnline

Mesa West Capital Provides $77M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in Delray Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Alta Congress

Built in 2013, Alta Congress, which has been rebranded as Congress Grove Apartments, is a four-story apartment community.

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Mesa West Capital has provided a $77 million loan for the acquisition of Alta Congress, a 369-unit multifamily property in Delray Beach. The borrower is an undisclosed, privately held real estate management and development firm.

Built in 2013, Alta Congress, which has been rebranded as Congress Grove Apartments, is a four-story apartment community. The asset offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood style plank flooring, breakfast bars, granite countertops, walk‐in closets, in‐unit stackable washers/dryers and hurricane impact-resistant windows. Community amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, lounge, dog park, green courtyards, package room and a heated pool with cabana seating.

Located on 9.3 acres at 250 Congress Park Drive, the property was 96 percent leased at closing. The property is 8.9 miles from Boca Raton, seven miles from the Boca Raton Airport and 12.3 miles from Deerfield Beach.

Purvesh Gosalia of Newmark Knight Frank arranged the five-year, floating-rate, non-recourse loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews