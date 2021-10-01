Mesa West Capital Provides $77M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Mesa West Capital has provided a $77 million loan for the acquisition of Alta Congress, a 369-unit multifamily property in Delray Beach. The borrower is an undisclosed, privately held real estate management and development firm.

Built in 2013, Alta Congress, which has been rebranded as Congress Grove Apartments, is a four-story apartment community. The asset offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood style plank flooring, breakfast bars, granite countertops, walk‐in closets, in‐unit stackable washers/dryers and hurricane impact-resistant windows. Community amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, lounge, dog park, green courtyards, package room and a heated pool with cabana seating.

Located on 9.3 acres at 250 Congress Park Drive, the property was 96 percent leased at closing. The property is 8.9 miles from Boca Raton, seven miles from the Boca Raton Airport and 12.3 miles from Deerfield Beach.

Purvesh Gosalia of Newmark Knight Frank arranged the five-year, floating-rate, non-recourse loan.