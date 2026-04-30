Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Domain-Memorial-Houston
Since acquiring Domain Memorial, a 313-unit multifamily property in Houston, in 2022, Knightvest Capital has renovated the interior of a majority of units. The Dallas-based investment firm has also executed exterior and common area upgrades, including improvements to the parking lot, installation of a new EV charging station, enhanced lighting and landscaping and updates to amenity spaces.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Mesa West Capital Provides $81M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Mesa West Capital has provided an $81 million loan for the refinancing of Domain Memorial, a 313-unit multifamily property in Houston. Built on a 12.7-acre site in 2016 in the Briar Forest/West Memorial submarket, Domain Memorial offers one-, two- and three-bedroom townhome-style units with an average size of 1,300 square feet that are housed across 29 buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. The borrower, Dallas-based Knightvest Capital, will use a portion of the proceeds of the five-year, floating-rate loan to complete interior renovations. Domain Memorial is currently 95 percent occupied.

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