Mesa West Capital Provides $81M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Multifamily Property

HOUSTON — Mesa West Capital has provided an $81 million loan for the refinancing of Domain Memorial, a 313-unit multifamily property in Houston. Built on a 12.7-acre site in 2016 in the Briar Forest/West Memorial submarket, Domain Memorial offers one-, two- and three-bedroom townhome-style units with an average size of 1,300 square feet that are housed across 29 buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. The borrower, Dallas-based Knightvest Capital, will use a portion of the proceeds of the five-year, floating-rate loan to complete interior renovations. Domain Memorial is currently 95 percent occupied.