Emblem-120-Woburn
Emblem 120 in Woburn totals 289 units. The property was built in 2022.
Mesa West Capital Provides $81M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

WOBURN, MASS. —Mesa West Capital has provided an $81 million loan for the refinancing of Emblem 120, a 289-unit apartment complex in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Developed by a joint venture between Toll Brothers and Carlyle Group in 2022, Emblem 120 rises six stories and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a central courtyard, work-from-home space, rooftop terrace and lounge, pool with cabanas and a fitness center. The property also includes 9,390 square feet of street-level retail space. David Douvadjian, Timothy O’Donnell and David Douvadjian Jr. of Newmark arranged the debt through an undisclosed direct lender on behalf of the joint venture. 

