Mesa West Capital Provides $85.2M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Apartment Tower
CHICAGO — Mesa West Capital has provided an $85.2 million loan for the refinancing of Eight Eleven Uptown, a 27-story luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. Developed in 2019, the 273-unit property is located at 811 W. Agatite Ave. Floor plans range from studios to three-bedrooms as well as eight townhomes. Peter Rubi Fresh Produce, which plans to open a grocery store at the apartment tower later this year, has leased 21,000 square feet. Mesa West Capital provided the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Chicago-based developer JDL, Harlem Irving Cos. and funds managed by an institutional real estate manager. Loan details were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.