Mesa West Capital Provides $85.2M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Apartment Tower

CHICAGO — Mesa West Capital has provided an $85.2 million loan for the refinancing of Eight Eleven Uptown, a 27-story luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. Developed in 2019, the 273-unit property is located at 811 W. Agatite Ave. Floor plans range from studios to three-bedrooms as well as eight townhomes. Peter Rubi Fresh Produce, which plans to open a grocery store at the apartment tower later this year, has leased 21,000 square feet. Mesa West Capital provided the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Chicago-based developer JDL, Harlem Irving Cos. and funds managed by an institutional real estate manager. Loan details were not disclosed.