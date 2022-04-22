REBusinessOnline

Mesa West Capital Provides $85M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Of Hampshire Hill’s 534 units, 60 percent are in their original condition or have received minor renovations. Bader Diamond Funds purchased the value-add property.

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Mesa West Capital has provided an $85 million loan for the acquisition of Hampshire Hill, a 534-unit multifamily property in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. Located at 10660 Hampshire Ave., the community was 96 percent occupied at the time of loan closing. The property was built in 1987 and partially renovated in 2019. Murray Kornberg of Colliers arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Minneapolis-based multifamily investment firm Bader Diamond Funds.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  