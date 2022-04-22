Mesa West Capital Provides $85M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Of Hampshire Hill’s 534 units, 60 percent are in their original condition or have received minor renovations. Bader Diamond Funds purchased the value-add property.

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Mesa West Capital has provided an $85 million loan for the acquisition of Hampshire Hill, a 534-unit multifamily property in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. Located at 10660 Hampshire Ave., the community was 96 percent occupied at the time of loan closing. The property was built in 1987 and partially renovated in 2019. Murray Kornberg of Colliers arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Minneapolis-based multifamily investment firm Bader Diamond Funds.