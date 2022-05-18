Mesa West Provides $135M Acquisition Loan for Sophia at Abacoa Apartments in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

JUPITER, FLA. — Mesa West Capital has provided a $135 million acquisition loan for The Sophia at Abacoa, a 390-unit multifamily community in Jupiter. Matt Williams and James Maynard of Newmark arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Berkshire Residential Investments.

Located in the Abacoa neighborhood, Sophia at Abacoa was built in 2002 and offers a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans housed in low-rise residential buildings on a 22-acre site. The property features a wide variety of amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, two resort-style pools, dog park, sand volleyball court, outdoor grilling areas with picnic tables and a car detailing station.

The property also benefits from being within walking distance of downtown Abacoa, which features shopping, dining and entertainment options. The Sophia at Abacoa is also near Roger Dean Stadium, the spring training facility for the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals, in addition to 16 golf and country clubs in Jupiter.

With the loan for Berkshire, Mesa West Capital has originated over $550 million in first mortgage and mezzanine debt in Florida over the past 12 months.