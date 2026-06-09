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The Ellery of Cary features 194 apartments, a swimming pool with a sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and a dog park.
AcquisitionsLoansMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Mesa West Provides $29.7M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in Cary, North Carolina

by John Nelson

CARY, N.C. — Mesa West Capital has provided a $29.7 million acquisition loan for The Ellery of Cary, a 194-unit apartment community located at 100 Hempstead Court in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. Trevor Brotman, Tricia Linden and Kara Profitt of Walker & Dunlop’s Irvine, Calif., office arranged the five-year, non-recourse loan on behalf of the borrower, McDowell Properties. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1988 on nearly 19 acres, The Ellery of Cary offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans averaging 875 square feet in size. Amenities include a swimming pool with a sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, outdoor courtyard with fire pits and grills and walking trails with direct access to the Black Creek Greenway.

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