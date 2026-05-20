Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bishop-Momo-Austin
Units at Bishop Momo, a 247-unit apartment complex in Austin, are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and individual washer/dryers.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Mesa West Provides $47M Loan for Refinancing of South Austin Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Mesa West Capital has provided a $47 million loan for the refinancing of Bishop Momo, a 274-unit apartment complex in South Austin. Bishop Momo is located within the St. Elmo District, a 275-acre mixed-use redevelopment of a former industrial site. Delivered in 2024, Bishop Momo offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, lounge, fitness center and a courtyard, as well as 5,835 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Chris McColpin of Newmark arranged the debt. The borrower is United Properties.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $128.5M Acquisition Loan for...

PAGEWOOD Breaks Ground on Adaptive Reuse Project in...

Finial Group Negotiates Sale of Three Industrial Buildings...

Piazza Auto Group Breaks Ground on 270-Unit Multifamily...

Merchants Capital Provides $26.3M in Financing for Historic...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Hartford Apartment...

Skender Breaks Ground on 33-Unit Affordable Housing Development...

Dobbins Begins Construction on 230-Unit Apartment Development in...

Insight Property Group Breaks Ground on $174.6M Office-to-Residential...