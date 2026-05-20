Mesa West Provides $47M Loan for Refinancing of South Austin Multifamily Property

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Mesa West Capital has provided a $47 million loan for the refinancing of Bishop Momo, a 274-unit apartment complex in South Austin. Bishop Momo is located within the St. Elmo District, a 275-acre mixed-use redevelopment of a former industrial site. Delivered in 2024, Bishop Momo offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, lounge, fitness center and a courtyard, as well as 5,835 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Chris McColpin of Newmark arranged the debt. The borrower is United Properties.