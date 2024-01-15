Monday, January 15, 2024
Bridge-Point-99-South-Brunswick-New-Jersey
Bridge Point 99 in South Brunswick, New Jersey, is scheduled for a second-quarter delivery.
Mesa West Provides $53.5M Construction Loan for Central New Jersey Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Mesa West Capital has provided a $53.5 million construction loan for Bridge Point 99, a 291,578-square-foot industrial project in South Brunswick, located north of Trenton in Central New Jersey. The site at 999 Cranbury South River Road spans 26.6 acres. The rear-load building will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 47 loading doors, two drive-in doors, 130-foot truck court depths and parking for 49 trailers and 181 cars. Delivery is slated for the second quarter. Steve Roth and Ryan Kieser of CBRE arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Industrial.

