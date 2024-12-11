Mesirow Acquires Preserve at Melrose Multifamily Community in San Diego for $185M

SAN DIEGO — Chicago-based financial services firm Mesirow has purchased Preserve at Melrose, a 410-unit multifamily property located in the Vista neighborhood of San Diego, for $185 million. Built in 2015, Preserve at Melrose offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. According to Apartments.com, the garden-style community features amenities such as a business center, clubhouse, lounge, fitness center, pool, playground and courtyard. Hunter Combs of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, a locally based group, and the buyer in the deal.