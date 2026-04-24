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Twenty20-East-Cambridge-Massachusetts
Twenty20 is located within Cambridge Crossing, a 43-acre mixed-use development that is home to major life sciences and pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, Philips, AbbVie and Astellas Pharmaceuticals.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Mesirow Buys 20-Story Apartment Building in East Cambridge, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

EAST CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Chicago-based financial services firm Mesirow has purchased a 20-story apartment building in East Cambridge, located across the Charles River from Boston. Built in 2015 within the 4.5 million-square-foot Cambridge Crossing mixed-use development, the building is known as Twenty20 and houses 355 units with an average size of 807 square feet, as well as 8,625 square feet of retail space. Residences come in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, fitness center, yoga sundeck, a pet wash station, clubroom and a library. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional investment firm, in the transaction and procured Mesirow as the buyer.

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