Mesirow Expands Structured Debt Capabilities with Launch of SASB Platform

CHICAGO — Chicago-based financial services firm Mesirow has expanded its structured debt capabilities with the launch of its Single-Asset Single-Borrower (SASB) platform. Mesirow says the platform is designed to address the evolving needs of borrowers in today’s challenging debt capital markets environment by providing access to the highly liquid and efficient CMBS markets, while also delivering customized solutions traditionally reserved for larger issuers. Mesirow’s SASB platform caters to transactions starting at $50 million.

Additionally, Mesirow continues its role post-closing as an administrative agent, facilitating post-close borrower dialogue with certificate holders in the securitization trust through its loan servicing platform. This service mirrors the relationship management borrowers typically experience in syndicated bank transactions. To support the growth of its SASB platform, Mesirow is investing in new talent, including the addition of Thomas Chang and Simon Mui, two seasoned capital markets professionals with over 20 years of experience in CMBS.