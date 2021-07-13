REBusinessOnline

Mesquite City Council Approves Shadow Creek Crossing Retail Project

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — The City Council of Mesquite, located east of Dallas, has approved a proposal for the development of a retail project that will be known as Shadow Creek Crossing. Shadow Creek Crossing will be developed on a seven-acre site adjacent to John D. Horn High School that is owned by an entity doing business as LF Gateway LP. At full build-out, Shadow Creek Crossing could span as much as 57,500 leasable square feet across six buildings. A firm construction timeline was not released.

