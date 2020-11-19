Mesquite City Council Approves Zoning Change for 356,000 SF Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Huntington Industrial's proposed project in Mesquite would feature two industrial buildings for warehouse, distribution and light assembly uses.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — The City Council of Mesquite, located east of Dallas, has approved a zoning change for a 356,000-square-foot industrial project to be developed by Huntington Industrial Partners. The proposed development would consist of a 240,000-square-foot cross-dock building and a 116,600-square-foot front-load building. The proposed site of the project spans 22 acres on Military Parkway, east of Interstate 635.