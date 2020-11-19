Mesquite City Council Approves Zoning Change for 356,000 SF Industrial Project
MESQUITE, TEXAS — The City Council of Mesquite, located east of Dallas, has approved a zoning change for a 356,000-square-foot industrial project to be developed by Huntington Industrial Partners. The proposed development would consist of a 240,000-square-foot cross-dock building and a 116,600-square-foot front-load building. The proposed site of the project spans 22 acres on Military Parkway, east of Interstate 635.
