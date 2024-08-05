Monday, August 5, 2024
Located in Long Beach, Calif., 1400 Long Beach Apartments will offer 163 affordable apartments for residents earning between 30 percent and 70 percent of the area median income.
Meta Housing Breaks Ground on 163-Unit Affordable Community in Long Beach, California

by Amy Works

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Meta Housing Corp., in partnership with Foundation for Affordable Housing, has broken ground on 1400 Long Beach, an affordable housing community in Long Beach, a suburb south of Los Angeles.

Located at 1400 Long Beach Blvd., the development will be a six-story residential building offering 163 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Onsite amenities will include a community room, technology hub and private courtyard. The project will offer housing for low- and moderate-income family households earning between 30 percent and 70 percent of the area median income.

Project partners include Foundation for Affordable Housing, California Housing Finance Agency, Bank of America, Century Housing Corp., California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and California Debt Limit Allocation Committee.

