Meta Housing Completes 33-Unit Affordable Apartment Project in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles-based Meta Housing, in a joint venture partnership with Western Community Housing, has completed Metro @ Western, a transit-oriented, affordable apartment community Los Angeles.

Located 3671 S. Western Ave., Metro @ Western features 33 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The four-story property offers a variety of community amenities including outdoor lounge areas, a community room with kitchen and a play structure. The property also obtained LEED Gold certification and includes numerous sustainable features.

Meta and Western Community Housing partnered with several public entities, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Los Angeles County Development Authority, the State of California, the County of Los Angeles and City of Los Angeles to bring the $20.1 million apartment community to fruition.