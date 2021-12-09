Meta Housing Opens Arboleda Senior Apartments in La Puente, California

Arboleda Senior Apartments features 74 units for residents age 62 and older.

LA PUENTE, CALIF. — Meta Housing Corp., Western Community Housing Inc. and the City of La Puente have opened Arboleda Senior Apartments, an affordable, 74-unit multifamily community for adults age 62 years and older.

The property features one- and two-bedroom units with rents ranging from 40 percent to 70 percent below market rate.

Meta Housing partnered with Bank of America, California Community Reinvestment Corp., Los Angeles County Development Authority and the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee to finance the project.