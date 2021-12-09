REBusinessOnline

Meta Housing Opens Arboleda Senior Apartments in La Puente, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Arboleda-Apts-La-Puente-CA

Arboleda Senior Apartments features 74 units for residents age 62 and older.

LA PUENTE, CALIF. — Meta Housing Corp., Western Community Housing Inc. and the City of La Puente have opened Arboleda Senior Apartments, an affordable, 74-unit multifamily community for adults age 62 years and older.

The property features one- and two-bedroom units with rents ranging from 40 percent to 70 percent below market rate.

Meta Housing partnered with Bank of America, California Community Reinvestment Corp., Los Angeles County Development Authority and the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee to finance the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  