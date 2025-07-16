Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Coventry-Court-Tustin-CA
Coventry Court in Tustin, Calif., offers 240 market-rate and income-restricted apartments.
Meta Housing Corp. Sells Coventry Court Seniors Housing Community in Tustin, California for $83M

by Amy Works

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Meta Housing Corp. has completed the sale of Coventry Court, a mixed-income seniors housing property in Tustin, to Jonathan Rose Cos. for $83 million.

Completed in 2012, Coventry Court offers 240 market-rate and income-restricted apartments for residents age 55 or older. Of the 240 units, 153 are designated as affordable at 50, 60 and 110 percent of area median income (AMI), qualifying the property for a 40 percent tax abatement. The remaining 87 units are rented at market rates.

Jim Fisher, Vince Norris, Mike Smith and Tommy Yates of Northmarq represented the seller in the deal.

