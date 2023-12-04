Monday, December 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Data CentersDevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Meta Opens 1 MSF Data Center at ChicagoWest Business Center in DeKalb, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DEKALB, ILL. — Meta, parent company of Facebook, has opened a new 1 million-square-foot data center at ChicagoWest Business Center in DeKalb, about 64 miles west of Chicago. The Meta property is adjacent to one of the recently announced Illinois MegaSites Investment Program projects. This site makes approximately 793 acres of additional land available at ChicagoWest Business Center that is ready for the next phase of development. ChicagoWest Business Center is home to other tenants such as Amazon, Ferrara and Kraft Heinz. Krusinski Construction Co. served as general contractor.

You may also like

TFE Properties Acquires 30,230 SF Industrial Building in...

PSRS Arranges $11M Refinancing for Sunny Hills Business...

Ware Malcomb Completes 92,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Building...

Workbox, Iron Galaxy Studios Sign Leases at The...

Lument Provides Four Loans Totaling $11.5M for Refinancing...

Interra Realty Brokers $3.4M Sale of Chicago Multifamily...

Good Eating Co. to Open 5,000 SF Restaurant...

Presidium to Undertake 28-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in...

NitNeil, Seamless Capital to Develop 923-Unit Self-Storage Facility...