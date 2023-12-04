Meta Opens 1 MSF Data Center at ChicagoWest Business Center in DeKalb, Illinois

DEKALB, ILL. — Meta, parent company of Facebook, has opened a new 1 million-square-foot data center at ChicagoWest Business Center in DeKalb, about 64 miles west of Chicago. The Meta property is adjacent to one of the recently announced Illinois MegaSites Investment Program projects. This site makes approximately 793 acres of additional land available at ChicagoWest Business Center that is ready for the next phase of development. ChicagoWest Business Center is home to other tenants such as Amazon, Ferrara and Kraft Heinz. Krusinski Construction Co. served as general contractor.